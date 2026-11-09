Play video content Video: Dana White Says 'I Have Less than Zero Political Aspirations' TMZ DC

Dana White is heading to the White House ... but before he jumped in his car for 1600 Pennsylvania Ave., he told Jacob he has no political aspirations, but he didn't exactly close the door.

Dana was leaving his hotel when he told Jacob the primary reason he was heading to the White House was because he has a 1 of 1 trading card celebrating the UFC Freedom 250 event. He's gonna get Trump to sign it, and that was planned for a while.

But Dana made it clear ... that was "one reason" why he's heading to the W.H. The UFC honcho didn't say what the other reasons were.

As TMZ previously reported ... Trump announced Saturday he'd offered White the press secretary gig, calling him a "violent fighter and warrior" and suggesting he bring several UFC stars along as assistants.

Dana said Trump made his comment without consulting him. Trump later admitted he was "only kidding" about the job offer.