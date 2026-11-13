TMZ, NYP 'The Low Down:' Inside Pete Hegseth's Looming Impeachment

Pete Hegseth could be headed for an impeachment showdown when Democrats take control of Congress ... and a controversial U.S. military strike that killed two survivors of a suspected drug boat could be at the center of it.

Our team discussed Hegseth's potential impeachment on today's episode of "The Low Down," the new YouTube collab between TMZ and the New York Post, where we give you the inside scoop on the biggest stories that are gripping, outrageous, and scandalous.

Play video content Video: US Strikes Drug Smuggling Boat Near Venezuela

Harvey says sources on Capitol Hill expect Democrats to move forward with impeachment after the new Congress is sworn in January 3 ... potentially setting the stage for a Senate trial with witnesses testifying about Hegseth's role in the deadly operation.

At issue is a September 2025 strike on a boat near Venezuela ... where two people survived the initial attack, only to be killed in a second strike. Rep. Seth Moulton has accused Hegseth of war crimes, while the Pentagon maintains the operation was lawful.

But there's a major question hanging over the whole thing ... did Hegseth actually order that second strike? The Pentagon says he didn't, and our discussion dug into whether testimony and footage of the attack could tell a different story.

And while impeachment could happen, getting Hegseth removed from office is another battle entirely ... with Democrats needing Republican support in the Senate to convict him.