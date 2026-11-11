TMZ, NYP 'The Low Down:' Ole Miss Monkey Noises Scandal Gets Even Messier

The fallout from that viral Ole Miss Ring camera video has taken another wild turn ... with one student apologizing, another allegedly doubling down, and supporters opening their wallets.

Our team discussed the controversy on today's episode of "The Low Down," the new YouTube collab between TMZ and the New York Post, where we give you the inside scoop on the biggest stories that are gripping, outrageous, and scandalous.

Play video content Video: Ole Miss Students Caught on Camera Making Monkey Noises Outside Black Students' Apartment Facebook/Tasha Bolton

Harvey and the crew dug into new claims from the Black students targeted in the video ... who told "CBS Mornings" that one of the women continued making racist gestures even AFTER being confronted.

And while Alaina Kunes has apologized and withdrawn from Ole Miss, the other girl in the footage, Lauren Mayfield, has remained publicly silent ... with a fundraiser in her name raising thousands as supporters urge her not to apologize.

The team also discussed the backlash against Alaina's family's auto dealership ... which has faced separate allegations of racial discrimination, adding another layer to the controversy.

The crew praised the women targeted in the video for their response ... while questioning whether Ole Miss will follow through on its promises of accountability.