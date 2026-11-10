Ole Miss Students Frustrated the School Isn't Doing More After Racist Video

The students at Ole Miss believe the university isn't doing enough to combat racism on campus, especially after the racist ring camera video.

The New York Times spoke to Ole Miss junior Lamarcus Lenoir -- who is Black -- who said the school's Black community is "obviously frustrated" by the disturbing footage ... as well as the campus' history of racism.

Play video content Video: Ole Miss Students Caught on Camera Making Monkey Noises Outside Black Students' Apartment Facebook/Tasha Bolton

Lamarcus told the outlet that Black students and faculty are upset that the school hasn't done more about the ring camera video "when the occurrence was caught on video and the assailants are known."

He said the community is irritated that the most Ole Miss has done so far is launch an investigation.

Instead, Lamarcus urges the school to prove their "absolute intolerance to this kind of behavior," saying ... "The only acceptable punishment would be expulsion."

Demetrick Stringer Jr. -- the president of the university’s Black Student Union -- said in a social media statement that the video of the white girls making monkey noises has Black students "feeling unwelcome and unsafe."