Ole Miss Student Alaina Kunes' Family Business Sued Over Employee's Alleged Racist Slur

The family business of Ole Miss student Alaina Kunes, who was allegedly caught making racist gestures in a viral video, is facing a lawsuit over alleged racism by its employees at their business ... TMZ has learned.

Per court docs obtained by TMZ, a Wisconsin-based woman named Makayla Starks, who is Black, claims she was subjected to racism at the Kunes Buick GMC of Oak Creek in early 2025.

She said she purchased her car from the dealership and went back months later for a complimentary oil change. She said an unidentified employee printed a sticker with a racial slur and put it on her windshield.

Makayla said she suffered emotional distress, humiliation, and anxiety from the alleged incident. In response, the dealership, where Alaina's dad and grandfather had executive positions, denied that they intentionally discriminated against Makayla. The dad and grandfather were not personally named as defendants in the suit. The dad left his role in the company since the incident.

Kunes Auto Group tells TMZ ... Alaina has absolutely no professional connection to the company and adds her father, Scott Kunes, hasn't worked for or been affiliated with the business since February.

The company acknowledges two separate incidents involving employees at different dealerships within the group, but says neither employee held a leadership position or had any relationship to the Kunes family.

We're told both employees were immediately fired, and the company publicly condemned their behavior as unacceptable and contrary to its values. The company tells TMZ ... "Our organization is built on treating every person with dignity and respect, and we do our best to live out those values every day."

Play video content Video: Ole Miss Students Caught on Camera Making Monkey Noises Outside Black Students' Apartment Facebook/Tasha Bolton

As we previously reported, Alaina was identified as one of the women seen on Ring doorbell footage outside an apartment shared by three Black Ole Miss students.

The clip shows two women appearing to beat their chests and make monkey noises and gestures as they walk past the apartment, while a third woman appears to look toward the camera.

The footage, originally shared by Ole Miss student Jakiyra Metcalf, quickly exploded online ... prompting the university to open an investigation.

Alaina subsequently issued an apology, calling her actions "insensitive, inappropriate, and deeply harmful." She claimed she had never met the women who lived in the apartment and didn't know their race before the incident.