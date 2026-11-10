Christina Applegate Says Breast Implant May Have Caused MS-Like Symptoms
Christina Applegate Breast Implants Gone Bad Might've Given Me MS Symptoms!!!
Christina Applegate says there's a chance her breast implants resulted in her being misdiagnosed with multiple sclerosis ... saying they're long overdue for replacement -- and could be leaking in her body.
The actress dove into her not-so-funbags on an episode of her "MeSsy" podcast with Jamie-Lynn Sigler ... and said a loved one recently sent her research which suggests a leaking breast implant can poison one's body and be misdiagnosed as MS.
Christina says she had a double mastectomy in 2008 ... and she never went back to have the implants replaced.
While she might not have MS, Christina points out she's in a tremendous amount of pain ... saying she can't move her arms or shoulder -- and still has trouble just getting out of bed.
As we reported ... Christina told her fans that she doesn't have MS -- and she's undergone more tests to determine exactly what she has.
The misdiagnosis isn't exactly a relief for Christina ... who says she's frustrated because she has no clear answer about what's wrong with her.
Christina says the issue could be in her chest ... but only time will tell.