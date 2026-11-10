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Christina Applegate Says Breast Implant May Have Caused MS-Like Symptoms

Christina Applegate Breast Implants Gone Bad Might've Given Me MS Symptoms!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
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A TROUBLING POSSIBILITY
Video: Christina Applegate Says Breast Implants May Have Triggered MS-Like Symptoms
MeSsy with Christina Applegate & Jamie-Lynn Sigler

Christina Applegate says there's a chance her breast implants resulted in her being misdiagnosed with multiple sclerosis ... saying they're long overdue for replacement -- and could be leaking in her body.

The actress dove into her not-so-funbags on an episode of her "MeSsy" podcast with Jamie-Lynn Sigler ... and said a loved one recently sent her research which suggests a leaking breast implant can poison one's body and be misdiagnosed as MS.

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Getty

Christina says she had a double mastectomy in 2008 ... and she never went back to have the implants replaced.

While she might not have MS, Christina points out she's in a tremendous amount of pain ... saying she can't move her arms or shoulder -- and still has trouble just getting out of bed.

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WHAT NOW??
Video: Christina Applegate Reveals She Does NOT Have Multiple Sclerosis
MeSsy

As we reported ... Christina told her fans that she doesn't have MS -- and she's undergone more tests to determine exactly what she has.

The misdiagnosis isn't exactly a relief for Christina ... who says she's frustrated because she has no clear answer about what's wrong with her.

Christina says the issue could be in her chest ... but only time will tell.

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