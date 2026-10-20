Play video content Video: Christina Applegate Reveals She Does NOT Have Multiple Sclerosis MeSsy

After years of believing she was suffering from multiple sclerosis, Christina Applegate has now shockingly revealed that she doesn't have the disease.

The actress returned Tuesday to her podcast, "MeSsy," with cohost Jamie-Lynn Sigler after taking a sabbatical in March -- and she had some bombshell news to report to everyone.

In the first of 2 episodes, Christina announced that she learned from her doctor she did not have MS and, as a result, she needed to take some time off from her podcast to process the information.

She said her doctor walked into a room and congratulated her by telling her that she did not have MS, an autoimmune disease that affects the brain and spinal cord.

Christina said she broke down in tears, but they were not tears of joy. Christina said she was angry, noting, “I was, like, not happy at all. Everybody else was so happy.”

As you may recall ... Christina was first diagnosed with MS in August 2021 after likely experiencing symptoms of the disease for years. Christina would banter about the impact the disease had on her life with Jamie, who was also diagnosed with MS in 2001.

But, as it now turns out, Christina is actually MS-free! During the second episode of the podcast return, Christina and Jamie were joined by Doctor Marwa Kaisey, a top neurologist at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.

Kaisey said it's not uncommon for patients to be misdiagnosed with MS. In fact, she said it's “fairly common” because “we don’t have one single test for MS." In fact, 1 in 5 people are misdiagnosed with MS.

She went on, "It’s not like we have something like a pregnancy test that says 'yes, you have it. No, you don’t.' It’s a list of criteria.”

Christina pointed out that even though she was misdiagnosed, she still feels her terrible symptoms, which, she says, have gotten worse over time.