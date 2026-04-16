Christina Applegate Hospitalized in L.A.

Christina Applegate is currently hospitalized in Los Angeles ... TMZ has learned.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... she was admitted in late March, though the exact reason for her stay remains unclear.

The actress has battled multiple sclerosis since first being diagnosed in June 2021, but it's unclear if her hospitalization is related to the disease.

Play video content Video: Jamie-Lynn Sigler Announces 'MeSsy' Podcast Will Be On Hiatus MeSsy with Christina Applegate & Jamie-Lynn Sigler

This follows a March 31 announcement from Applegate's MeSsy podcast co-host, Jamie-Lynn Sigler, that the show would go on a brief hiatus while both hosts were on book tours. Sigler has lived with relapsing MS for more than 20 years.

Christina's rep tells TMZ ... "I have no comment whether she is in the hospital or what her medical treatments are. She's had a long history of complicated medical conditions that she has been refreshingly open about, as evidenced in her memoir and on her podcast."

Applegate published her memoir, "You With the Sad Eyes," last month. In it, she details the daily effects of the disease, writing, "When I wake up, I often can’t get my arm to move far enough to grab the cup of water by my bed or my phone from its charger."