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Christina Applegate Seen In First Photos Since Four-Month Hospital Stint

Christina Applegate First Photos Since Lengthy Hospital Stint

By TMZ Staff
Published
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NEW 'DO, NEW DAY
Video: Christina Applegate Shows Off New Hair Style After Four-Month Hospitalization
Instagram/@christinaapplegate

Christina Applegate appears to be on the mend after returning home from a long hospital stay. 

The "Married with Children" actress posted a short video of herself showing off a new hairdo and looking good. 

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Christina captioned the post ... "Fresh hair color, new weird spot on my cheek haha thank you @davestanwell for brightening up my cloudy day. Love you and love to you all out there."

As TMZ first reported last month, Christina was discharged from the hospital after nearly four months under doctors’ care. 

Christina Applegate Through The Years
Launch Gallery
Christina Applegate Through The Years Launch Gallery
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Christina was admitted to the hospital back in March.

The entertainer was diagnosed with MS in 2021. 

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