Christina Applegate Reveals New Health Challenges After MS Misdiagnosis, Takes 10 Minutes to Get Out of Bed
Christina Applegate I'm Facing New Challenges Daily ... 10 Mins To Get Out of Bed
Christina Applegate says her medical condition -- whatever it is -- seems to be getting worse ... admitting she's dealing with new challenges every day, including some that are severely limiting her mobility.
The actress opened up about her recent physical challenges on her "MeSsy" podcast, which she co-hosts with Jamie-Lynn Sigler.
Christina says it recently took her a full 10 minutes just to get out of bed ... an issue she never had before. She says she uses a walker to get around her home now.
She says it's clear her condition is worsening ... whatever that condition may be. Remember, she recently revealed she's not sure what she has -- because her doctor told her she was misdiagnosed with multiple sclerosis.
Christina said she wasn't happy about the news like everyone else ... she was angry that her issue had been misclassified.
As we reported ... days before Christina revealed her misdiagnosis, a person was transported from Christina's home to a local medical center after experiencing abdominal pain. Unclear if that was Christina or someone else -- though she's obviously in quite a bit of pain regardless.