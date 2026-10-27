Christina Applegate Reveals New Health Challenges After MS Misdiagnosis, Takes 10 Minutes to Get Out of Bed

Play video content Video: Christina Applegate Says Pain Left Her Struggling to Get Out of Bed MeSsy

Christina Applegate says her medical condition -- whatever it is -- seems to be getting worse ... admitting she's dealing with new challenges every day, including some that are severely limiting her mobility.

The actress opened up about her recent physical challenges on her "MeSsy" podcast, which she co-hosts with Jamie-Lynn Sigler.

Christina says it recently took her a full 10 minutes just to get out of bed ... an issue she never had before. She says she uses a walker to get around her home now.

Play video content Video: Christina Applegate Reveals She Does NOT Have Multiple Sclerosis MeSsy

She says it's clear her condition is worsening ... whatever that condition may be. Remember, she recently revealed she's not sure what she has -- because her doctor told her she was misdiagnosed with multiple sclerosis.

Christina said she wasn't happy about the news like everyone else ... she was angry that her issue had been misclassified.