Play video content Video: Christina Applegate Says She's Frustrated After MS Misdiagnosis MeSsy with Christina Applegate & Jamie-Lynn Sigler

Christina Applegate admitted she's been having a bit of an identity crisis since learning she doesn't actually have multiple sclerosis.

She had Jack Osbourne on the latest episode of her podcast, "MeSsy," and Jack said he feels like "a bit of a fraud" sometimes because when he goes to MS-related events, there are other people there who also have MS who are "in much worse positions" than him or "having a much harder time" living with the autoimmune disease.

Jack's admission prompted Christina to bring up her recent misdiagnosis, saying ... "Talk about being a fraud. I don't even have it anymore."

Christina's co-host, Jamie-Lynn Sigler, and Jack both reassured the "Dead to Me" star that she still "qualifies" as an "honorary member" of the MS community.

Earlier, Christina mentioned that she's been having a tough time shaking her "identity" as a person with MS, because it's how she identified for so long.

The actress expressed she has "some serious work" ahead of her when it comes to shifting her mindset and identity, noting ... "I need to get my s*** together."

On top of the identity crisis, she said she's not back to square one when it comes to figuring out what's wrong with her ... and she's feeling "f***ing frustrated."