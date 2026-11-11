Ole Miss Student Who Caught Schoolmates Making Monkey Noises Speaks Out After One Withdraws

The University of Mississippi freshmen who captured the viral video of their classmates making monkey noises outside their apartment are responding to one of the women withdrawing from the school.

The three young women, who are Black and live together, and one of their moms sat down Wednesday with CBS correspondent Jericka Duncan for an interview after Alaina Kunes, who is white, called it quits on her education at Ole Miss following the racist incident.

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One of the roommates says she believes Kunes quitting school was the best option for Kunes, who needs some peace in her life.

Sources close to Kunes tell TMZ ... Kunes voluntarily withdrew from the college because she was being harassed by other students after the release of the Ring camera footage that showed her and another white female student making monkey sounds outside the Black women's apartment.

Play video content Video: Ole Miss Students Caught on Camera Making Monkey Noises Outside Black Students' Apartment Facebook/Tasha Bolton

During the CBS interview, the mother of one of the roommates had a completely different take, saying she did not want Kunes to withdraw from school because "that's going to affect her, too" and "that's somebody's child."

The empathetic mom also said Kunes is just an 18-year-old kid starting her life, suggesting that the ramifications of leaving school could have a profound impact on her future.

As we previously reported ... Kunes issued a public apology, insisting her actions were not intentionally racist.

She says she was clueless that the people who lived in the apartment were black, and she would never purposely make monkey noises or gestures at people of color.