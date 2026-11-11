Ole Miss Student in Viral Ring Video Gets Fundraiser, Urged Not to Apologize

One of the Ole Miss students who made monkey noises outside a black schoolmates apartment is getting rewarded with thousands of dollars in donations ... and the people opening their wallets don't want her to apologize.

A GiveSendGo fundraiser titled "Stand with Lauren" has been launched for Lauren Mayfield, the blonde woman caught in the viral Ring camera video ... and it's already raised more than $15K toward a $20K goal.

The organizer, Tom Hennessey, insists Lauren did nothing wrong ... arguing she broke no laws and shouldn't have to apologize for making noises in a public walkway ... and a significant amount of the donations are anonymous, with many telling her not to apologize.

He's putting his money where his mouth is ... saying the donations will help cover lost income or opportunities so Lauren doesn't have to "bend the knee." He even threatens to cancel the fundraiser if she apologizes.

Play video content Video: Ole Miss Students Caught on Camera Making Monkey Noises Outside Black Students' Apartment Facebook/Tasha Bolton

As TMZ previously reported ... Lauren was among the students caught on camera making monkey noises and gestures outside an apartment occupied by Black students, sparking outrage and a university investigation.

Another student in the video, Alaina Kunes, apologized and withdrew from Ole Miss amid the backlash.