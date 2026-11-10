TMZ, NYP 'The Low Down:' Inside the Sex Scandal UK Celeb Fought to Keep Secret

The mystery British celebrity who fought to keep his identity secret amid disturbing sexual misconduct allegations has finally been unmasked ... and it's David Walliams.

Our team discussed the comedian's scandal on today's episode of "The Low Down," the new YouTube collab between TMZ and the New York Post, where we give you the inside scoop on the biggest stories that are gripping, outrageous, and scandalous.

Play video content Video: Woman Details First Interaction with David Walliams ITV News

Harvey and the crew broke down the explosive ITV documentary ... including claims from a woman who says she met Walliams at just 15 -- while he was 32 -- before their relationship eventually allegedly turned sexual.

And the alleged pursuit sometimes stretched on for years ... with Harvey pointing out that Walliams would build relationships with teenage girls long before any sexual encounters took place.

We also dug into Walliams' failed legal battle to keep the allegations under wraps ... including his lawyers sending legal threats to women who considered speaking out.