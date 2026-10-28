David Walliams Removed From Upcoming Film Following Misconduct Allegations

David Walliams has been dropped from an upcoming film following allegations of misconduct ... TMZ has learned.

A source close to production for "The Road to Nevermore" tells TMZ ... David was removed from the project after the allegations surfaced.

We're told filming is still in its early stages, and David had only been included on a preliminary cast list.

Our source says David never signed an official contract for the film, and his name has since been removed from the movie's cast listing on IMDb.

The move comes amid mounting fallout for the British comedian and "Little Britain" star. As Deadline previously reported, publisher HarperCollins initially dropped David from future publishing deals following allegations of inappropriate behavior toward female employees.

In September 2026, the publisher confirmed it would also stop publishing his back catalog, while talent agency YMU was no longer actively representing him. David has strongly denied wrongdoing and said he was not informed of the allegations or given an opportunity to respond.