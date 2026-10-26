Eric André Speaks Out About Chet Hanks' Confrontation Video: He Was Just Flirting!!!

Eric André's clearly not sweating his recent confrontation with Chet Hanks ... though he also thinks people are missing a key part of the story.

We caught up with the actor and comedian at LAX on Monday ... and we asked him about the tense moment at ComplexCon when Chet grabbed him from behind, and the two started jawing at each other.

Play video content Video: Chet Hanks and Eric Andre Get Into Heated Exchange at ComplexCon

Eric jokes this was just Chet's way of flirting with him ... before adding that he wouldn't say there's no beef between them.

When asked if he's sweating the issue, Eric jokes that he hasn't been able to sleep ... clearly showing he just doesn't care much about all the nonsense.

Then the bombshell ... Eric claims there's a longer version of his war of words with Chet floating around online -- and he says we gotta see it.

We haven't found it yet ... but EA promises it'll shed light on the situation.

As we reported, Chet jumped online to share the video from the convention ... claiming he confronted Eric -- who he alleges didn't start talking tough until his security got between them.