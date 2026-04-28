Chet Hanks Says Dad Tom Being at His Stagecoach Set Made Him 'Warm & Fuzzy'

Chet Hanks has always been about carving his own lane, and not riding his famous dad Tom's coattails ... even if a little praise from him does go a long way!

We caught up with Chet days after Tom was spotted front and center at his Stagecoach set over the weekend ... and Chet admits the whole thing hit him right in the feels, leaving him all "warm and fuzzy."

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As for what Tom said about his set? Nothing OTT -- just a simple "great job" -- but honestly, you can tell it meant everything to him.

We switched gears to his love life, and Chet didn't dodge -- says he's seeing someone and even teases her name -- so yeah, you'll wanna watch the full clip.