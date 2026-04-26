Tom Hanks Rocks Along to Son Chet's Stagecoach Performance

Chet Hanks performed at Stagecoach on Saturday, and his number one fan -- his dad, Tom Hanks -- was right there in the crowd singing along!

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Chet was performing with his band, Something Out West, when a person in the crowd realized Tom Hanks was standing right next to them during the band’s set. Tom didn’t appear to be hiding all that much from the crowd, rocking some sunglasses and a nice fedora, but it didn’t appear that he was joined by anyone else ... at least at this moment.

The best part is Tom was singing along to the band's hit “You Better Run”, which has a music video that not only features Chet as his dad’s "Forest Gump" character, but also has a cameo featuring Tom himself at the end, when he joins his son on the bench and rocks along to the country-rock banger.