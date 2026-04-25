Brittany Mahomes Rocks Lace-Up Top at Stagecoach

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes had a date night at Stagecoach ... and let's just say the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover model brought the heat with her lace-up ensemble!

Check out Brittany's sizzling IG pics -- she got all dolled up for the California music festival's opening day Friday in a tie-front top that showed some skin paired with ruffled shorts. She added some yeehaw with a pair of cowgirl boots and a black cowgirl hat.

Of course, her hubby got dressed up too ... sporting a white button-down and brown slacks paired with a cowboy hat and boots -- and boy did he look proud to have her by his side!

As we told you, Stagecoach Night 1 brought out a bunch of big names between performers and celebrity attendees. Billy Ray Cyrus and Elizabeth Hurley cheered on his daughter Noah Cyrus as she performed, DJ Slim McGraw was joined by Chanel West Coast and podcaster Theo Von crashed Ella Langley's set.

The list goes on -- just check out our gallery!