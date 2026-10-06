Chet Hanks Confronts Eric Andre at ComplexCon, Heated Exchange on Video

Play video content Video: Chet Hanks, Eric Andre

Chet Hanks isn't ready to make peace with comedian Eric Andre ... confronting the dude in a wild interaction over the weekend at a convention in Los Angeles ... and it's all on video.

Chet posted footage of the heated exchange on social media ... which shows him walking up to Eric at ComplexCon and grabbing him by the shoulder.

At first, Eric looks happy to see him -- or at least does a pretty convincing impression -- but Chet isn't there for a friendly catch-up.

The two start to get into it ... with Chet calling him out, while Eric looks confused.

Chet's clearly pissed ... and a puzzled Eric asks what exactly set Chet off.

Eventually, Eric walks off surrounded by security and yells something about Tom Hanks ... while Chet hangs back laughing with friends.

Chet told his version of the story in the caption ... saying Eric claimed to have "NO MEMORY WHATSOEVER" of trashing him to the media ... before eventually bringing up Chet's old Jamaican accent and what Eric viewed as mocking Caribbean culture.

The beef goes back to Chet's appearance on "The Eric Andre Show." Eric later described Chet's behavior on set as "dangerous" and said he "broke" the crew.

Chet fired back at the time ... saying he was just matching the show's chaotic energy and accusing Eric of being upset because Chet "outshined" him.