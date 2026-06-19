Eric André Strips Down To Underwear at 'Little Brother' Movie Premiere

Eric André stripped down at the premiere of his new movie "Little Brother" ... literally.

The comedian arrived at NYC's Paris Theatre in a suit, but moments after stepping out of his car, the vehicle pulled away -- taking the suit with it and leaving him standing there in nothing but his skivvies.

ERIC ANDRE ACKNOWLEDGES ROMAN REIGNS AT THE MOVIE PREMIER WITH JOHN CENA 😭 pic.twitter.com/sRAmqXAT8i @FadeAwayMedia

The stunt is classic Eric, who's never been one to shy away from a ridiculous bit ... and with a new comedy to promote, he fully committed.

Andre stars alongside John Cena in the new Netflix comedy, which follows a successful real estate agent whose life is turned upside down when his eccentric little brother suddenly reappears ... though Eric may have gotten a little too comfortable in the role!