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Eric André Strips Down To Underwear at 'Little Brother' Movie Premiere

Eric André Check Out My Little Brother

By TMZ Staff
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Eric Andre Undresses For 'Little Brother' Premiere
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Eric André stripped down at the premiere of his new movie "Little Brother" ... literally.

The comedian arrived at NYC's Paris Theatre in a suit, but moments after stepping out of his car, the vehicle pulled away -- taking the suit with it and leaving him standing there in nothing but his skivvies.

The stunt is classic Eric, who's never been one to shy away from a ridiculous bit ... and with a new comedy to promote, he fully committed.

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Andre stars alongside John Cena in the new Netflix comedy, which follows a successful real estate agent whose life is turned upside down when his eccentric little brother suddenly reappears ... though Eric may have gotten a little too comfortable in the role!

John, by the way, was fully suited up for the premiere ... but Eric's tighty whities stole she show.

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