Eric Andre Loses 40 lbs to Get Super Fit, Says It's Not Worth It

Eric André has a brand new look after shedding 40 pounds, and while he's opening up about all his sacrifices to get a ripped body ... he's less than thrilled with the process.

The comedian says he went from 213 pounds to 173 pounds, and less than 9% body fat over the span of 6 months! Impressive, no doubt, but Eric told GQ, it the changes he had to make weren't worth the end result.

He's definitely, at least partially, joking ... saying things like, "There is a reason skinny people are bitches and fat people are jolly" -- and adding, "Skinny people have f**king attitudes because they’re f**king starving."

At one point he frankly said, "I say stay fat. If you’re fat or chubby, stay that way. I felt great ... but it wasn't worth cutting out French fries."

So, why the hell did he go through with it? Eric says suffered through "boring" foods and cut out boozing with friends ... so he could slim down for the new season of "The Eric André Show," which premiered Sunday.

On his IG, he reflected on all the major diet and lifestyle changes he's made ... saying, "I'll never do a body modification again! That shit was brutal for both season."