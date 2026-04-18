John Cena Talks Hair Transplant, AJ Styles Retiring at WWE Hall of Fame Red Carpet

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WrestleMania 42 is underway, and TMZ’s "Inside The Ring" podcast is on the ground in Las Vegas ... catching up with all of the WWE superstars, including the G.O.A.T. John Cena!

Yes, that’s right, we could ACTUALLY see him, and we heard him too ... because he boldly declared that he was “the first wrestler to actually retire.”

He was complimenting 2026 Hall of Fame inductee AJ Styles when he said he hoped Styles would be the second to retire for good, though he also said if Styles ever had a chance to wrestle his son Avery, who he previously mentioned he was training to follow in his footsteps, he should take it.

Check out the full clip ... because at one point, "Inside The Ring" host Branson Quirke brings up the fact that John and him received their hair transplants in the same exact month, and John was surprisingly open about his surgery and how he handled the healing process in the middle of the holidays, saying “I was walking around Christmas Markets in Budapest with an alien head.”

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John Cena is the host of WrestleMania 42 and kicked off night one by welcoming the crowd to the Showcase of the Immortals and calling on the WWE superstars to "step up and deliver" for audiences watching around the world!

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