Bubba Ray Dudley Says He Would've Liked To Put Steph McMahon Through A Table

Play video content Video: Bubba Ray Dudley Shares He Wanted to Put Stephanie McMahon Through a Table TMZSports.com

The Dudley Boyz put a near-endless list of wrestlers through tables over the years, but if there's one person Bubba Ray would've liked to execute his finisher on, he says it's the woman who will soon join him in the WWE Hall of Fame this weekend!

"If there's one woman in the business that I would have wanted to put through a table, but never had the opportunity to, it's Stephanie McMahon," Dudley told us this week.

Of course, Steph will soon become part of the 2026 HOF class ... an enormous honor, and one that's well deserved.

"Stephanie did a tremendous job as a talent, as did the entire McMahon family. It's crazy. Star Wars is about the Skywalker family, and the WWE is about the McMahon family," Bubba Ray said.

"Stephanie has always stepped up in her role, and been a phenomenal performer."

McMahon and Dudley have mixed it up in the ring -- in fact, Bubba Ray told us, "I've personally been smacked in the face by Stephanie McMahon" -- but he never got the chance to throw her through a table ... though he once got close-ish.

"I think if it was [pitched], I think I heard whispers that at one time it was pitched and got shot down real quick."