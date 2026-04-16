Hulk Hogan 'Hulkamania Forever' WrestleMania Exhibit Visited By Son Nick

Hulk Hogan may be gone, but it's "Hulkamania Forever" at WrestleMania 42 this weekend in Sin City ... WWE set up an awesome exhibit honoring the wrestling legend, and his son, Nick, stopped by to take it all in.

World Wrestling Entertainment posted a video of Hulk's only son stopping by the Las Vegas Convention Center on Thursday, days before wrestling's biggest weekend.

"Nick Hogan gets a first look at the [Hulk Hogan] exhibit at #WWEWorld!" WWE wrote on X.

The display features gear and memorabilia from Hulk's decades-long career at the top of the sport ... as well as interactive elements that'll transport fans back to Hogan's era.

Of course, it's the first time Mania has gone down since Hogan's death in July 2025 ... and the promotion he helped put on the map wanted to honor him fittingly.

The exhibit is just one of the ways WWE will celebrate the life and legacy of the Hulkster this weekend.