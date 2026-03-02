Hulk Hogan's Estate Slams $10M Claim Over Beer Brand, Battle Brewing

There’s a $10 million battle brewing over Hulk Hogan’s beer!

Hogan’s estate filed an objection to a huge, eight-figure claim from a company called Carma HoldCo Inc., after they claimed the legendary wrestler screwed them over in a massive beer deal.

Carma HoldCo -- a celebrity branding company -- says Hulk's “Real American Beer” was actually their idea ... but they were ultimately cut out of the lucrative deal by a couple of former employees who went directly to Hogan.

The company filed the claim on January 20 … accusing the estate of breach of contract.

But Hulk's estate isn't going down without a fight.

Alan S. Gassman, the attorney representing the estate, formally objected to the claim ... according to court records filed on Friday.

This fight’s been simmering for months -- back in July, Carma filed a federal lawsuit against RAB, claiming its former president poached Hogan and used allegedly stolen materials to pitch a competing deal.

Carma says it had been developing a “Real American” beer line with Hogan as brand ambassador … before insiders allegedly cut them loose and took the concept elsewhere.

The defense didn’t hold back.

In October, they blasted the case as “meritless,” arguing Carma never had a binding deal with Hogan, never developed a beer and had zero beer-related trade secrets. They demanded the lawsuit be tossed, Carma amended its complaint -- and the case is still alive.

Meanwhile, Hogan’s estate is no small pot. The wrestling icon -- who died July 24 -- left behind more than $11 million in real estate, plus cryptocurrency, personal property and intellectual property worth more.