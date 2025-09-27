Big Celebs Partying It Up at Oktoberfest!

Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

By TMZ Staff
Published
Stars Celebrate Oktoberfest -- Prost!
Summer might be over, but there's always a reason to party ... and hey, Oktoberfest is already in full swing ... and plenty of celebs, like Drake and Corinna Kopf, are getting in on the fun!

And if you're not in a drinking mood, there's always good food to go along with the celebration ... or follow Eric Andre and ditch the brews for a nice pretzel!

Oktoberfest isn't just for drinking, either, as it's a great time to try out new styles ... just follow Heidi Klum and Alessandra Ambrosio's example!

Próst!