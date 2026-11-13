JD Vance Weighing Not Running for President in 2028: Report

Vice President JD Vance is weighing his political future and considering not running for president in 2028 ... this according to a new report.

Apparently, Vance is not so sure if he wants to lead MAGA in a post-Trump political landscape ... a source told CNN.

The insider said ... "I wouldn’t be surprised by any decision he makes. He’s only 42. He’s young enough that he can have a comeback should this environment make success impossible. It just may not be his time."

The real question is whether or not the Iran War will doom any GOP candidate's chances of winning a bid for the White House.

Another Vance supported told the outlet ... "The question isn’t if JD can do it. It’s: If the Iran war is still happening, can any Republican do it? If they don’t end the war in Iran, no Republican has a shot at 2028."

As you know ... the GOP received a shellacking in the midterm elections, losing control of both the House and the Senate.

In a social media post after the defeat, Vance pointed to the Iran War as the reason they lost.

Vance said ... "If you'd like to argue it was worth it, that losing the Senate for the next 6 years was worth it, then do so. Argue it was a worthwhile cost to pay. Agree or disagree, that's at least honest. But everyone knows why we lost. And any honest conversation about where we go from here must start there."