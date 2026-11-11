Rep.-Elect Don Leonard Speaks Out on Alleged Threats From Fellow Democrats

Play video content Video: Don Leonard Says Fellow Democrats Threatened Him TMZ DC

Don Leonard hasn't even been sworn into Congress yet ... and the Ohio Democrat is already getting a crash course in D.C. politics ... where crossing your own party comes at a price.

Jacob caught up with the Rep.-elect Wednesday after his viral video accusing senior Democrats of threatening to make his life a "living hell" if he doesn't back Hakeem Jeffries for House speaker.

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Leonard tells us the warnings came over dinner with senior elected officials, who offered "very friendly advice with very stark consequences."

And those consequences? Leonard says committee assignments could be withheld, legislation could be blocked from reaching the House floor, and reelection support could dry up ... prompting Jacob to compare the whole thing to "The Godfather."

When we pointed out the tactics sounded a lot like the behavior Democrats criticize Donald Trump for, Leonard responded ... "Welcome to Washington, D.C."

Leonard admitted he was disappointed ... but insisted the lawmakers weren't acting on behalf of party leadership.

And while Jacob pressed him to name the Democrats who delivered the warnings, Leonard wasn't spilling ... apparently not looking to make any more enemies before his first day on the job.