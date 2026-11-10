Anna Paulina Luna Says Dave Chappelle's Jokes About Charlie Kirk Aren't Funny

Play video content Video: Anna Paulina Luna Slams Dave Chappelle TMZ DC

Anna Paulina Luna says Dave Chappelle's jokes about Charlie Kirk after he was murdered on a college campus are in bad taste and just straight up not funny ... even though she admits she usually likes his stand-up.

Jacob caught up with the Republican congresswoman from Florida -- who recently won her third term in the House of Representatives -- on Tuesday ... and he asked her about Chappelle joking that he feels better since Kirk was killed and making a comment about Kirk "looking up" at people from the afterlife.

Waiting for your permission to load the Twitter Tweet.

Erika Kirk, Charlie's widow, seemingly attacked Chappelle on X after his comments.

APL says she just doesn't find the jokes funny ... though she met Chappelle at the Capitol -- and she says she really liked him when they met.

Congresswoman Luna says Kirk fought for people to speak their minds without fear of violence ... so jokes like these are really just in bad taste.

Jacob and Luna go back and forth on the difference between Republican support for Chappelle's jokes about trans people ... with Luna saying trans individuals don't face nearly as much violence for speaking their minds.

As for what Chappelle can do to make amends ... watch the clip all the way through to hear her recommendation.