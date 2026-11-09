Dave Chappelle: Second Joke About Charlie Kirk Surfaces After Erika Kirk Speaks Out

A new video of Dave Chappelle joking about Charlie Kirk's assassination has surfaced online ... where he seemingly alludes to the late conservative leader being in hell.

The comedian dropped the controversial remarks during a recent performance at Madison Square Garden.

“I’m sure Charlie Kirk is looking up at us right now, laughing so hard he can’t breathe” Dave Chappelle makes a joke about Charlie Kirk during his show at Madison Square Garden https://t.co/in4UIQaiyx @FearedBuck

As TMZ previously reported, Chappelle also said, "I feel f***ed up saying this. It's scary being a public speaker. Ever since that guy Charlie Kirk got murdered, and I shouldn't say this publicly, but I feel better."

And he didn't stop there ... adding, "I know I shouldn't say that, but it's just a feeling. I didn't ask to feel this way," before joking about driving around in a good mood and suddenly remembering why.

The footage has sparked major backlash online ... including what appeared to be a response from Charlie's widow, Erika Kirk.

Erika blasted "leftist podcasters, comedians, and commentators" in a Sunday post on X ... calling it "beyond disgusting" to treat political assassination like entertainment and someone's death as a punchline.

She said Charlie was murdered over his political beliefs, and she and their two children will live with that loss forever ... adding that a culture laughing at assassination shows "profound moral decay."

Play video content Video: Dave Chappelle Says Charlie Kirk Should Not Be Compared To MLK Jr. Netflix

Chappelle has taken aim at Charlie before ... criticizing comparisons between the Turning Point USA co-founder and Martin Luther King Jr. in his Netflix special "The Unstoppable."