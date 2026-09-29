Erika Kirk Says She Was Almost Cast on 'Summer House'

They Wanted Me to Be the Bible Hugger on 'Summer House'

Could you imagine a world where Erika Kirk is a Bravolebrity? Well, it almost happened ... at least according to Charlie Kirk's widow.

In a new interview with Vanity Fair, Erika revealed that while she was living in New York eight years ago, she was approached about joining the cast of the reality show, "Summer House."

She told the mag ... "My role would've been the Bible-​banging Christian girl who doesn’t party."

Clips of Erika on the popular program have been circulating social media for a while now -- she was the potential love interest of one of the cast members.

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The right-wing personality appeared in 2 episodes and says she told producers she preferred a smaller part so she could come and go.

Erika says producers initially approached her about a larger role, but she's glad how things worked out.

It just wasn't in the stars for Erika to be sitting on Andy Cohen's reunion couch, because she found love elsewhere. She told VF ... "That's just around the same time that I had met Charlie."