Charlie Kirk's Friend Says Assassination Was Biggest Since JFK and MLK

Play video content Video: Friend of Charlie Kirk Calls Assassination the Biggest Since JFK and MLK

Alex Bruesewitz -- a political consultant and Charlie Kirk's friend -- is convinced Kirk's murder was one of the biggest in our country's history.

We got Alex out on Friday and asked what he makes of the murder trial playing out in Utah ... and he told us it's a huge deal because Charlie's assassination is the biggest killing since John F. Kennedy and Martin Luther King Jr.

Alex also laments the way Erika Kirk has been treated since her husband's death ... blaming the internet's apathy ... though he's not exactly shocked at the abuse Erika's enduring.

Alex points out Druski's portrayal of Erika back in late March ... saying the comedian scared a lot of people when he dressed up as a white woman.

Kirk's assassin -- Tyler Robinson -- has been in court all this week ... so Kirk is top of mind again.

Earlier this week, the judge allowed for all evidence to be shown during the preliminary hearing, including text messages between Robinson and his partner, Lance Twiggs ... as well as the alleged assassin's confession telling Twiggs he regretted killing Kirk.