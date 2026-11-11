Play video content Video: Rep. Tim Burchett Says Thomas Markle Should Be Hanged TMZ DC

Rep. Tim Burchett says Meghan Markle's dad Thomas Markle should be tried and executed ... proposing hanging as an effective method for dealing with people convicted of child pornography.

Jacob caught up with the congressman from Tennessee -- who recently won his 5th term in the House of Representatives -- on Wednesday ... and asked him about the Duchess of Sussex's father, who made waves this week when the Department of Justice alleged he cut off his ankle monitor.

Burchett keeps it simple ... string Markle up and hang him by his neck until he's dead.

Play video content Video: Police Search Items Confiscated from Thomas Markle Sr.'s Home PNP WCPC

Of course, Burchett isn't pushing to violate Markle's due process ... after all, he hasn't been convicted of any crime yet -- and, like all Americans, he's innocent until proven guilty.

The congressman says Markle deserves his day in court ... but he's pushing for a harsh punishment if a jury finds him guilty.

Burchett says he's introduced super harsh legislation to curtail child pornographers and pedophiles ... but no one has helped him pass it yet. He says the punishments have to be severe -- because those crimes cause serious damage.

As we've reported ... Markle was arrested in Florida last week after investigators allegedly found child pornographic material in a Los Angeles storage unit owned by Markle. This came on the heels of Markle's son reporting him to authorities in the Philippines.