'Little Rascals' Star Brandon ‘Bug’ Hall Says He Took 'Vow of Poverty' After Drug Arrest

Brandon "Bug" Hall -- a star of the beloved 1994 children's movie "The Little Rascals" -- said he got his life together by drastically cutting costs ... taking a "vow of poverty" years before begging for money on GoFundMe.

The former child star spoke to Page Six for an interview published Tuesday ... explaining he took his vow after he was busted in 2020 for allegedly huffing air duster cans.

Hall says his family was out of town at the time, and he'd just finished work on a project for Netflix ... so he rationalized breaking his sobriety -- which led to the Texas arrest.

He says the incident was a horror to his wife and other members of his family ... though thankfully he doesn't think his children know about the arrest.

Hall says his mug shot spread like wildfire online ... and it convinced him he needed to turn his life around ASAP.

He and his family left Hollywood ... and moved to a remote part of Arkansas -- where he says they've taken a "vow of poverty." Hall says he tries to keep costs as close to $0 as possible, paying a little for electricity and the phone bill.

However, with a 6th baby on the way, it seems Bug's been forced to break his vow ... asking for thousands of dollars -- and refusing to hand over the excess that surpasses his goal.