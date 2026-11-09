‘Little Rascals’ Star Bug Hall Slams GoFundMe Critics After Raising $27K

Child actor Bug Hall defended his decision to beg for money on GoFundMe and didn’t seem fazed by people slamming him.

Over the weekend, the "Little Rascals" star said he was going to continue growing his family despite many trashing his decision to launch the money campaign.

On the GoFundMe, Bug said he needed the funds to finish his new home. He claimed he had run short of money after unexpected bills. Bug and his wife, Jill DeGroff, recently moved to Arkansas with their five children … as they expect their 6th baby.

The campaign caused an uproar online … with many furious that the child actor was asking for money months after allegedly saying he wouldn’t. One person told Bug to get a job and stop having children.

Bug replied, “I’m going to keep impregnating my wife.” He told another person who told him to find employment, “Nah. I’m busy building a farm and feeding my family and community.