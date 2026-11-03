Walmart Employee With Cancer Raises Over $40K for Chemotherapy Costs

Donations have been pouring in for a Walmart employee's cancer battle ... and he's already raised tens of thousands for his chemotherapy treatments.

28-year-old Michael DePew was diagnosed with aggressive testicular cancer and told he only has 3 months to live ... so he turned to crowdfunding to help cover the costs of the care he urgently needs.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

So far, the public has definitely delivered ... at the time of this post, he's raised over $44K and counting, far surpassing his GoFundMe's goal of $30K.

In an interview with More Perfect Union, Michael says he was told his cancer is "survivable" ... but only if he gets the treatments he needs ASAP.

According to the GoFundMe, money raised will cover the urgent costs of surgery, chemotherapy, scans, lab work, treatment doctor's appointments, travel to his appointments, lost wages, rent and bills.

In an update on the crowdfunding site, journalist Natasha Del Toro -- who covered Michael's story for More Perfect Union -- said that he's been able to start his first round of chemo, thanks to the flood of donations.