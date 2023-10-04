LSU Safety Greg Brooks Jr. Diagnosed W/ Rare Brain Cancer Wks After Surgery

Greg Brooks Jr. has a rare form of brain cancer, according to LSU ... who provided an update on the Tigers CB, just weeks after he had surgery to remove a tumor.

As we previously reported, Brooks underwent (successful) surgery on September 20 ... and doctors removed a large tumor from his brain. Despite the procedure, the diagnosis wasn't clear until this week ... when doctors announced Brooks has medulloblastoma.

“For the last three weeks, Greg has been recovering from an extensive surgery to remove a brain tumor that was located between his cerebellum and brainstem,” Dr. Catherine O’Neal, Chief Medical Officer at Our Lady of the Lake Health, told reporters.

“Greg’s speech and ability to communicate has been impacted, and although he is responsive and working daily with physical therapy, he will face months of intensive rehabilitation."

The good news is there's no evidence that the cancer has spread ... and Dr. O'Neal says he'll get a treatment plan from "nationally recognized specialists in this specific form of brain cancer."

The university has also launched a fundraiser for the former 4-star recruit to help raise money to cover the medical expenses including travel, treatment, and therapy.

"He has a long journey ahead," Dr. O'Neal said, "and will need the full support of our community behind him as he faces this battle."