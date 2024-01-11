Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Nicole Eggert's Outpouring of Donations, Love From Celebs After Cancer Reveal

1/11/2024 1:00 AM PT
Nicole Eggert says she's getting tons of support -- both financially and emotionally -- from many of her famous friends on the heels of revealing she's been diagnosed with cancer.

The former "Baywatch" star tells TMZ ... Kyle Richards is among the celebs who've donated to her fundraiser, with the 'RHOBH' star kicking in $1,000.

Nicole, who recently announced she's fighting stage 2 breast cancer, tells us she goes way back with Kyle ... they were childhood friends running in the same child actor circles in Hollywood.

Nicole's got a GoFundMe to raise money for her upcoming medical expenses -- she doesn't have family to lean on and her insurance won't cover everything, so she's hoping to raise $100K, and already has about $25K and counting.

One interesting side note about Kyle's donation ... she made it under the name Kyle Umansky, even though she's separated from Mauricio.

Anyways, Nicole says another 'Real Housewives' star, Bethenny Frankel, donated too ... with the 'RHONY' star chipping in $500 and her partner, Paul Bernon, matching that.

NE says she's thanked both women for their support, and Bethenny told her she's there for whatever Nicole needs.

She's also getting support from Alyssa Milano, with whom Nicole was childhood friends ... as they both appeared on the sitcom, "Who's The Boss?"

Nicole says most of her former "Baywatch" castmates have reached out, including David Hasselhoff.

All in all, she's in awe of all the love she's receiving, and while the occasion isn't a good one ... Nicole's happy she's been able to reconnect with so many old pals.

