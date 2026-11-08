Samantha Markle's Boyfriend Picks Up Belongings at Thomas Markle's Florida Home

Samantha Markle's boyfriend Mark Phillips was spotted picking up belongings at Thomas Markle Sr.'s Florida home ... after the FBI arrested Thomas Sr. for possessing child pornography.

In the pics taken Saturday ... Mark can be seen carrying crutches, a walker and a TV box to a car ... as others brought out trash bags presumably with Thomas Sr.'s belongings.

Mark's appearance at Maravida Senior Living in Lakeland, Florida, comes a day after security guards were photographed keeping watch outside Thomas Sr.'s residence.

We reported earlier ... Samantha has staunchly defended her dad, Thomas Sr., since the child porn claims were made against him.

As TMZ previously reported ... the FBI arrested Thomas Sr. and charged him with one count of possession of child pornography. Thomas Sr. -- who has since been released on bond and is under home arrest -- has adamantly denied the claims against him.

Play video content Video: Police Search Items Confiscated from Thomas Markle Sr.'s Home PNP WCPC