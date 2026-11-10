Rep.-Elect Anthony Constantino Wants Diddy Free to Make New York Exciting Again

Play video content Video: Rep.-Elect Anthony Constantino Wants Diddy Released to Bring Excitement Back to New York TMZ DC

Anthony Constantino -- the pro-Trump businessman who will soon be sworn in as a member of Congress -- says he knows how to get the party started again in NYC ... a pardon for P. Diddy.

Jacob caught up with the representative-elect from upstate New York Tuesday on Capitol Hill, and asked him about a comment in his victory speech calling on President Trump to consider pardoning Diddy.

If ya didn't know, Constantino's got a rep for making outrageous comments -- especially for a politician -- but he's standing by his "Free Diddy" push here ... claiming the mogul made NY a better place for business and parties by bringing big celebs to the Empire State to collaborate with him.

As for the reputation damage the trial, conviction and imprisonment has caused Diddy ... Constantino just says we're "gonna look at it." God only knows what that means.

But, ya really gotta see how Constantino unloaded on Zohran Mamdani ... telling Jacob, since NYC's mayor never gave up his citizenship in Uganda, he should head back there and take a crack at fixing that country.

Constantino says he wants to make an impact in New York because it's his home ... so he thinks it's strange Mamdani wouldn't want to do the same for Uganda. For what it's worth, Mamdani left Uganda when he was 5, and moved to NYC when he was 7-years-old. He became a naturalized American citizen in 2018.