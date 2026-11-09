Doug Burgum's Security Gets Physical With TMZ DC Over Trump Question

Play video content Video: Doug Burgum’s Security Gets Physical With TMZ DC Reporter Over Trump Question TMZ DC

Doug Burgum may be in charge of America's public lands ... but his security detail apparently thinks it owns the space around him too.

Charlie approached the Secretary of the Interior at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport Monday morning, hoping to ask a question about President Trump ... but things quickly got physical when a member of Burgum's security detail interfered.

Charlie said, "Please don't touch me, sir" as the security official repeatedly got in his way ... but he made it clear he wasn't trying to block Burgum's path or pose any threat.

After going back and forth with the Secretary's hired muscle, Charlie was finally able to get off his question to Burgum ... asking whether he thought Trump would become an ineffective lame-duck prez after the historic midterm results.

The unwanted contact from the bodyguard didn't stop there, though.

Keep in mind, Charlie was simply trying to ask a Cabinet member a question at an airport ... not breach national security.