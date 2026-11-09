Lauren Boebert Says Losing Election Could Be 'Liberating,' But She's Not Conceding Yet

Play video content Video: Lauren Boebert Says Election Loss Could Be “Liberating,” Refuses to Concede Yet TMZ DC

Lauren Boebert could soon be saying goodbye to Congress ... and while she's not ready to concede her election, she's admitting life outside Washington might not be so bad!

Jacob caught up with the Colorado congresswoman on Capitol Hill Monday night, where she told us losing her seat could actually be "almost liberating." She even cracked a joke about her colleagues who won their races, saying she wants to "offer condolences" to some of them.

But don't count her out just yet ... Boebert insists "the fat lady ain't sung yet," pointing to thousands of ballots still being counted, along with military and overseas votes that have yet to be tallied.

She says if those ballots change the outcome, so be it ... but if they don't, she'll accept the results.