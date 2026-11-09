Rep.-Elect Richard Ojeda to Honor Late Father With Ashes at Swearing-In

Play video content Video: Rep.-Elect Richard Ojeda to Honor Late Father by Carrying His Ashes at Swearing-In TMZ DC

Richard Ojeda is heading to Congress without his biggest supporter ... but the North Carolina congressman-elect plans to keep his late father close when he's sworn into office.

Jacob caught up with Ojeda at the Capitol Monday ... and he revealed he's planning to wear a small bag of his father's ashes around his neck during his swearing-in ceremony.

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Ojeda's father died shortly after his son's election victory ... but not before the incoming lawmaker got to share the good news with him, capturing the emotional moment on video as he told his dad, "Pop, we won."

Ojeda called it the greatest experience of his life, and even showed us the watch he was wearing, revealing it was the last one his father -- who'd battled Parkinson's for years -- wore and saying he knows his dad died a proud man.

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He said he's been thinking about his father constantly while getting acquainted with Capitol Hill ... and vowed to honor him by fighting for working-class Americans and people who don't have a voice.