James Talarico Makes Cameo Appearance on 'Saturday Night Live'

James Talarico is full of surprises ... defying the odds to win the Texas Senate race as a Democrat this past week -- and now making a cameo appearance on "Saturday Night Live!"

That's right ... the man who President Trump calls "Talafreako" played himself in last night's 'SNL' cold open that poked fun at the Republicans' defeat by the Democrats during the midterm elections on Tuesday.

In the sketch, Trump, played by James Austin Johnson, tells the American people that he hopes they "enjoy" who they voted for, namely Jon Ossoff of Georgia, Abdul El-Sayed of Michigan and, "of course, down in Texas, Talafreako."

Talarico then jumped onstage to a wave of applause from the crowd. The former middle school teacher, who stunningly beat Republican Ken Paxton to secure the Texas Senate seat, kicked things off by joking about sending Americans text messages every day during the Senate race asking for $5.

Johnson, as Trump, quickly chimed in ... "In this economy, who can blame you?" Talarico went on to say that Americans clearly want something new, pointing out that they're tired of the show's cold opens about Trump.

Talarico then joined with Johnson/Trump to shout the 'SNL' trademark introduction, "Live from New York ... "

Play video content Video: James Talarico Challenges Ken Paxton to TMZ-Hosted Senate Debate TMZ DC