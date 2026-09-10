Jimmy Kimmel Says James Talarico Interview Was Spiked After Trump FCC Threats

Jimmy Kimmel is blaming President Trump for getting his TV interview with James Talarico spiked, claiming the commander-in-chief sicced the Federal Communications Commission on his bosses.

That's right ... Jimmy went to town on the prez during his monologue for Wednesday's episode of "Jimmy Kimmel Live!," kicking things off by saying that he was supposed to interview Talarico -- a Democrat running for a Senate seat in Texas -- on his Thursday broadcast ... but it won't air on TV because of alleged threats from Trump's FCC.

Jimmy also explained that for the 20-plus years he's been doing his show, he has interviewed many politicians, including Hillary Clinton and Trump, "with no problem at all."

In addition, Jimmy said that when he interviewed Trump in 2015 during Trump's first presidential race, Trump had "no problem with the idea of talk show hosts interviewing candidates."

Jimmy said Trump was even eager to come back to the show before he was tapped as the 2016 Republican nominee.

But Jimmy says now that Trump has become president again, things have changed ... claiming Trump's threatened him, his show and ABC over "simple editorial decisions" and guest bookings.

As a result, Jimmy said his interview with Talarico will not air on his TV show, but it will be posted on YouTube instead.

It's no secret Jimmy and Trump hate each other ... they've been going at it for years.