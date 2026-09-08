Spencer Pratt Mocks Jimmy Kimmel's Show's Rumored Ending

Spencer Pratt may have taken a fat L in the Los Angeles mayoral race, but he's considering the rumored cancellation of "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" as a win.

The reality-star-turned-failed-politician went on Twitter to mock Jimmy Kimmel over the speculation ... aiming a stray at Gavin Newsom, too.

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Spencer wrote ... "Newsom AND Kimmel gone next year?? Be still, my laughing heart! Things are looking UP fam"

As we previously reported, reports surfaced that ABC was not expected to renew Jimmy's contract once his current deal runs out in May 2027 ... and a source tells us there's talk among the staff that Jimmy has been working on pitching other shows and podcasts around town.

However, the network is denying the rumor ... calling it speculation.

Spencer and Jimmy traded jabs throughout the 'Hills' alum's bid for mayor ... with the late-night host celebrating his loss by decorating a U-Haul in hopes Spence would be packing his bags.