Adult Star Lisa Ann & Comedian Matt Rife Feud Over Viral 2023 Radio City Music Hall Incident

Stop Playing Clip of Me Getting Handcuffed at Your Show, Matt Rife!!!

Play video content Video: Lisa Ann and Matt Rife Reignite Feud Over 2023 Radio City Music Hall Incident You're Welcome Network

Adult star Lisa Ann and comedian Matt Rife have started up a bitter feud three years after she was removed from his Radio City Music Hall show in handcuffs.

Play video content 2/4/24 Video: Retired Porn Star Lisa Ann Detained by NYPD at Matt Rife's Radio City Show

On a recent episode of "Veterans Minimum" ... Lisa revealed that Matt has shown the video of her being detained by the NYPD after she got kicked out of his 2023 show before each one of his performances this past year.

The adult star said that she still gets a few texts a week about it, too.

In the clip, Lisa maintained she was not on her phone ... and revealed she's now banned from all of the properties owned by James Dolan due to his facial recognition software ... including Las Vegas' Sphere!

She also called out Rife personally, claiming the inclusion of the video proves he's obsessed with her ... and added ... "He should get a new act."

In response, Rife jokingly responded ... "Yes, babe, that's it ... I was too nervous to perform for you so I had you arrested."

Waiting for your permission to load the Twitter Tweet.

He also wrote that Lisa was kicked out of the show because she "broke the rules" and "got detained."

Apparently, she was detained for 45 minutes before being released ... the New York Post reported at the time.

A source with ties to the venue told the outlet that she was removed for being disorderly ... and the NYP claimed to have footage of her being on her phone before being removed by police.