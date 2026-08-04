Matt Rife Spotted With New Woman After Mariah Morse Breakup

Play video content Video: Matt Rife Spotted With Mystery Woman After Mariah Morse Split TMZ.com

Matt Rife looks like he has a new woman in his life ... stepping out with another blonde just months after splitting from his ex, Mariah Morse.

The comedian hit the Red Clay Strays concert in Boston on Saturday night with a mystery woman on his arm ... and video obtained by TMZ shows the pair holding hands as they made their way through the venue.

Matt's taste clearly hasn't changed, because she's a blonde bombshell just like his last two girlfriends.

However, a source close to Matt tells TMZ ... the two are friends and not dating. We're told he was only escorting her through the crowd.

Watch the clip and decide for yourself.

Matt is a couple of months removed from his breakup with Mariah. TMZ broke the story ... the two called it quits in February after nearly a year together.

Matt and Mariah actually starred as love interests in the Red Clay Strays' music video for "If I Didn't Know You," which dropped just days after news of their breakup broke.

Before Mariah, Matt dated actress and dancer Jessica Lord until their 2024 split -- and, yep, she's blonde too.