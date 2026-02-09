Comedian Matt Rife and Fitness Influencer Mariah Morse Break Up

Matt Rife and Mariah Morse have gone their separate ways after a brief romance ... TMZ has learned.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... the comedian and the fitness influencer, who we first reported were dating in March 2025, recently called it quits. It's currently unclear what led to the split. The two have also unfollowed each other on social media.

Play video content @amosblackmon

When we broke the story last year, Matt and Mariah looked very much all in. While it was unclear exactly how long they'd been seeing each other at the time, Mariah had already gotten close enough to post a pic with Matt's dog, Hammer, raising eyebrows among fans.

The two also enjoyed a cozy weekend together on the East Coast they were spotted holding hands while heading into a Rhode Island club, and Mariah was later seen posted up next to Matt in a group Instagram photo.

They went Instagram official shortly afterward and Mariah has shown up with Matt at a bunch of his public appearances as well as at his comedy shows.

Matt definitely has a type. Mariah joins the list of blondes he's dated, following his previous relationship with actress and dancer Jessica Lord, which ended 2 summers ago.